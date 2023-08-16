Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested for assaulting public servant, dacoity

Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested Bajrang Dal leader and cow vigilante Raj Kumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi, from his home in Faridabad in connection with the communal violence which broke out in Nuh during a religious yatra on July 31, reported The Indian Express.

The 35-year-old in-charge of Bajrang Force, a Hindu religious outfit, was arrested after a brief chase in Faridabad on Tuesday afternoon.

In a purported video of the arrest, at least 20 officials in civilian clothes, armed with lathis, can be seen chasing him from his home in Faridabad’s Dabua. He is seen attempting to flee, but later is nabbed by the team.

Communal violence broke out on July 31 between the Hindu and Muslim communities during the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a procession organised by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The violence soon spread out to neighbouring Gurugram.

The death toll in the clashes stood at six, including two home guards, a Muslim cleric and a Bajrang Dal member.

An FIR has been registered against Bajrangi on a complaint by ASP Usha Kundu at Sadar Nuh police station on Tuesday.

He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, voluntarily causing harm to deter a public worker from doing duty, rioting and criminal intimidation, as well as under the Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The FIR also names 15-20 other individuals under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act for illegal possession of weapons.

Earlier this month, Bajrangi was arrested in connection with a video posted on the morning of July 31. An FIR was registered under IPC Section 295 A at the Dabua police station.

Bajrangi, who has figured in multiple FIRs in the district related to alleged hate speech, was later released on bail.

The FIR stated,” Through social media, Bittu Bajrangi has made a video by coming live on Facebook… To create religious frenzy, he is instigating and provoking a specific community…”