Nuh Violence: 14 villages write to police over decision to ‘boycott Muslims’ after riots

Amidst the rising communal tensions in the northern-state of Haryana, 14 villages across three districts – Mahendragarh, Jhajjar, and Rewari have written to the police and the administration, declaring their decision to “boycott the Muslim community”.

The three districts are among those that were largely impacted by the violence that erupted on July 31, after a mob tried to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Also Read: Haryana: Nuh authorities demolish ‘illegal’ restaurant used for pelting stones during violence – Watch VIDEO

So far, the communal clashes have claimed six lives including two home guards and caused significant damage to public and private properties in several districts of Haryana.

In the aftermath of the violence, Gurugram’s Badshahpur saw a mob allegedly targeting the Muslim-owned establishment and several were forced to flee the area for safety.

Also Read: Over 250 ‘illegal’ shanties bulldozed in Haryana’s Nuh after communal violence

At least seven FIRs have been filed in Badshahpur alone, detailing the events that escalated into riots.

Out of these seven FIRs, only one has been filed based on the statement by a victim. Out of the remaining six, two were filed by Hindu plot owners who had given their property for rent to Muslims, and three have been filed based on the testimony of police officers on duty during the incidents, reported India today.

Brahm Yadav, the outgoing councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said, “The violence that broke out in Nuh on July 31 was due to the Muslim community. They should not be given any house or room for rent in the area. In fact, our Valmiki people should be allowed to run meat shops in the district and we should all boycott the shops run by Muslims.”

Meanwhile the authorities called for a drive for the demolition of ‘illegal construction’ in Haryana’s Nuh district. On the third day of the drive, district administration authorities on Sunday demolished a three-storey resturant-cum-hotel which was allegedly used by miscreants to pelt stones during the July 31 violence, reported ANI.

Reacting to the bulldozer action, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused the Haryana government of partiality.

“Confidence building means buildings, homes and medical shops and shanties of one community (Muslims) should be Demolished without following due process to give collective punishment,” Owaisi said.

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet service in Nuh and Palwal districts till August 8, an official order said.