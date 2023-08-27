Although the Nuh administration has denied permission for ‘Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ to be held on Monday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) asserted that the ‘Shobha Yatra’ would be taken out in the area on August 28, and said that there was no need to obtain permission from the administration for such religious events.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Delhi, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the yatra would be taken out by the Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat, not the VHP.

“A decision has been taken that Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat will take out Jalabhishek Yatra on August 28 as scheduled. There is no need to obtain a prior permission of administration for taking out such a religious yatra,” Jain told reporters in Delhi, as quoted by PTI.

“Does anybody take permission for Kanwar Yatra or Muharram procession….administration is only informed about such events. Accordingly, the administration will just be informed about the Jalabhishek Yatra,” he added.

However, the VHP would inform the administration about the procession and was to discussion as a G20 event is scheduled in the district.

“Sarva Hindu Samaj has decided to take out and complete the yatra…We also do not want to cast a shadow on G20 event in any way. We are ready to discuss with the administration about the size and form of the yatra to be taken out on August 28,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

He also appealed to people in other areas of Haryana to take out similar yatras in their respective localities and not join the one in Mewat.

“We have given a call to people to ensure that no one from outside Mewat come and join the yatra there on August 28,” he said.

Members of the outfit said the Yatra will be taken out from Nuh’s Nalhar Mahadev Mandir at 11 am before moving to Ferozepur Jhirka’s Jhir mandir and later to Singar mandir in Punhana and conclude by 4 pm, reports The Indian Express.

According to members of the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of VHP, which is organising the event under the banner of Sarva Hindu Samaj, they are taking “all precautions”.

Nuh administration denies permission for Shobha Yatra

On Saturday, Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said the administration denied permission in the wake of G20 Sherpa group meeting which is to be held in the district from September 3-7 and to maintain law and order following the July 31 communal violence that broke out in Nuh, soon spilling to neighbouring Gurugram.

Six people, including two home guards and a Muslim cleric, died in the clashes.

Following the clashes and in view for the call for the ‘Shobha Yatra’, Nuh authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on the day, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services from August 26-28, and imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in the communally-sensitive district.

The Haryanan DGP presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states through videoconferencing and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation. The meeting was attended by senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.