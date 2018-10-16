​​​
  3. NSUI president Fairoz Khan quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

NSUI president Fairoz Khan quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

NSUI national president Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said Tuesday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 16, 2018 2:34 PM
NSUI president, Fairoz Khan, Fairoz Khan sexual harassment charges, rahul gandhi, Congress, latest updates on fairoz khan Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday. (IE)

NSUI national president Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said Tuesday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation, the sources told PTI. Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday. The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.

The Congress worker from Chhattisgarh also lodged a complaint against him in the Parliament Street police station, saying that she feared for her life.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top