NSA for cow slaughter: Congress responds to Mayawati’s outburst, says only fulfilling manifesto promise

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 3:37 PM

Terming the incidents as an 'example of state terror', Mayawati said that should decide what is the difference between the Congress and the BJP governments.

The former UP chief minister had lashed out on both BJP and Congress in a tweet on Thursday. (File/PTI)

Amid a sharp attack by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati over cases against Muslims under National Security Act by the newly elected Madhya Pradesh government, the Congress party reacted saying that they are doing what they promised in their election manifesto. Adding that there is no comparison between BJP and Congress, Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma said that if Mayawati thinks it is unethical, she can write to MP government and the issue can be discussed.

“We’re doing what was promised in the manifesto. If she thinks something is unethical, she can write to us, we’ll have discussions. There’s no comparison between BJP & Congress,” Sharma told ANI.

In Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, authorities slapped NSA and jailed on three Muslim men for allegedly killing a cow earlier this month.

The former UP chief minister had lashed out on both BJP and Congress in a tweet on Thursday. She said that Congress is behaving like BJP and slapping NSA on Muslims. She also condemned the Yogi government’s action on AMU students where they have been booked under sedition charges.

“Congress govt in MP like BJP slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now the UP BJP govt booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are example of state terror & condemnable. People should decide what is difference between the cong & BJP govt?,” her tweet reads.

Mayawati’s strong statement came after 14 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students were booked for sedition on Tuesday night and the Madhya Pradesh government imposed the National Security Act (NSA) on Muslims on charges of cow slaughter earlier in the month.

In Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, 14 students, including the AMU students union chief, were booked under sedition charges after some students and a private TV channel crew got into an altercation over reports of a visit by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

