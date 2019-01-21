NSA Ajit Doval’s son accuses Caravan magazine, Jairam Ramesh of defamation, moves court

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 6:02 PM

The article claimed that Vivek Doval was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents.

NSA Ajit Doval, NSA Ajit Doval son Vivek Doval, Caravan magazine, Jairam Ramesh, defamationThe article claimed that Doval was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents.

NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint against a news magazine for allegedly publishing a defamatory article. Doval also sought prosecution of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in the case. The complaint has been filed against The Caravan and the author of the article, besides Ramesh.

The article claimed that Doval was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday.

