Rajasthan: NRR cards, special privileges on anvil for non-resident Rajasthanis

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is set to provide NRR cards to the diaspora in the state that would serve as a unique identity document and give them special privileges under the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) policy of the Rajasthan government.

On October 7, CM Gehlot launched the state’s first NRR policy at the inaugural session of the two-day ‘Invest Rajasthan’ Summit in Jaipur. In the session, he requested NRRs to stay connected to their motherland.

The NRR policy, which has been formulated on the Five-C concept of connect, culture, community, care and contribution, aims to bring over one lakh NRRs under the Rajasthan Foundation, which was set up by the state government in 2001, in the next five years.

Also Read: Job Fair 2022 in Rajasthan: Over 7K jobs offered to youths, many shortlisted

A slew of initiatives are planned under the NRR policy, including ‘Mhari Dani’, a flagship scheme of the government through which the NRRS will be able to voluntarily contribute to development works in towns and villages, ‘Pravasi Mitra’ in which NRRs would be appointed in various countries, who would provide strategic mentoring and guidance to people of their land who want to move abroad for study, work or travel.

The policy envisages setting up a Pravasi Rajasthani Kendra in Jaipur while NRRs cells will be formed in the districts. There is also a proposal for ‘Rajasthani Pravasi Bhawans’ in selected cities of the country and abroad.

Speaking about the NRR policy, State Industries minister, Shakuntala Rawat said, “Our new NRR Policy proposes to engage NRRs in the economic, social and cultural development of the state and work out plans to forge a beneficial relationship with them.”

Dhiraj Shrivastava, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation said that the NRR policy will strengthen the link of the NRRs to their home state and “sustain the expression of ‘Rajasthaniyat’, the Rajasthani identity through generations”.

Also Read: Rajasthan MSME Policy 2022 launched: 20,000 units to be set up with Rs 10k cr investment; jobs for 1 lakh people

The Gehlot-led government also plans to identify and felicitate “outstanding” NRRs every year at an event organised for the Rajasthani diaspora.

Various schemes/programs/guidelines related to each of the initiatives shall be notified or rolled out soon as part of the implementation of the NRR policy.