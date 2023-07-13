scorecardresearch
NRI’s social media appeal against sand mafia goes viral, Karnataka CM orders action

On July 9 Manju Matlesh, currently residing in Canada, took to Twitter and alleged that the sand mafia was harassing his parents, who stayed in Lakkavalli village in Shivamogga district.

Written by India News Desk
Karnataka| Siddaramiah
Karnataka CM directed the Police to take action against the sand mafia. (Source- The Indian Express)

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s office on Wednesday directed the police to launch a probe into the complaint by a Non-resident of India (NRI) about the sand mafia harassing his parents in the state.

On July 9 Manju Matlesh, currently residing in Canada, took to Twitter and alleged that the sand mafia was harassing his parents,who stayed in Lakkavalli village in Shivamogga district. 

Though a complaint was filed at the Anavatti police station, but “the delay in taking action and ensuring the safety of my family is deeply concerning”, Malatesh had said, urging the CM to launch an  investigation and provide protection to his parents.

In the tweet he alleged that his mother was physically assaulted and threatened by his neighbour, who headed the local gram panchayat.

In the Twitter post, Maltesh also highlighted that his neighbours had “consistently engaged in unlawful practices, such as storing sand from trucks next to our house and deliberately obstructing the drainage system”.

The complaint was filed on July 9 by 56-year-old Savitramma against four people – Thrimurthi, Chandrakala, Vishwanath and Pavana. They have been accused of assaulting her and issuing death threats against her, reported by The Indian Express.

CM Siddaramiah took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that his office has taken cognisance of the appeal. 

“The Chief Minister has directed the police department to immediately initiate the investigation based on the complaint and take necessary action to ensure justice to the victim,” he tweeted.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 17:34 IST

