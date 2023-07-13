NRI’s social media appeal against sand mafia goes viral, Karnataka CM orders action

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s office on Wednesday directed the police to launch a probe into the complaint by a Non-resident of India (NRI) about the sand mafia harassing his parents in the state.

On July 9 Manju Matlesh, currently residing in Canada, took to Twitter and alleged that the sand mafia was harassing his parents,who stayed in Lakkavalli village in Shivamogga district.

Also Read: Tomato Heist! Gang hijacks farmer’s truck with 2.5 tonnes of produce in Karnataka, manhunt on

Though a complaint was filed at the Anavatti police station, but “the delay in taking action and ensuring the safety of my family is deeply concerning”, Malatesh had said, urging the CM to launch an investigation and provide protection to his parents.

Urgent Appeal for Justice! Our family faces sand mafia violence. Elderly mother assaulted. From Canada, I urge the Karnataka CM to help. Sharing videos exposing public nuisance. Stand against injustice! #JusticeForAll #KarnatakaGovernment #chiefministerofkarnataka #stopsandmafia pic.twitter.com/B5Ld9sbbEz — Manju Malatesh (@mmanju2) July 9, 2023

In the tweet he alleged that his mother was physically assaulted and threatened by his neighbour, who headed the local gram panchayat.

In the Twitter post, Maltesh also highlighted that his neighbours had “consistently engaged in unlawful practices, such as storing sand from trucks next to our house and deliberately obstructing the drainage system”.

The complaint was filed on July 9 by 56-year-old Savitramma against four people – Thrimurthi, Chandrakala, Vishwanath and Pavana. They have been accused of assaulting her and issuing death threats against her, reported by The Indian Express.

CM Siddaramiah took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that his office has taken cognisance of the appeal.

“The Chief Minister has directed the police department to immediately initiate the investigation based on the complaint and take necessary action to ensure justice to the victim,” he tweeted.