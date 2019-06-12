Nripendra Misra gets extension as principal secretary to PM Modi

By: |
Published: June 12, 2019 3:54:04 AM

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Nripendra Misra re-appointed as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)Nripendra Misra re-appointed as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Nripendra Misra and P K Mishra were on Tuesday re-appointed as Principal Secretary and Additional Principal Secretary respectively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cabinet minister rank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister, it said.

During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of cabinet minister, the ministry said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Nripendra Misra gets extension as principal secretary to PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop