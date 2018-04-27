NRI woman found dead in Faridabad’s hotel

An NRI (Non-Resident of India) woman on Friday was found dead in a hotel at Haryana’s Faridabad. According to reports, the lady was found dead in a room of Hotel Taj Vivanta which is located at Faridabad’s Surajkund.

According to reports of the India Today, the deceased recognised as Ritu Kumar was staying in the Taj Vivanta since April 22. Kumar, 44, was married to a London based businessman, reported PTC News. Her phone was switched off since Thursday morning. After failed to receive any response from Kumar, her family members who used to stay in Delhi’s South extension area has filed a complaint with police.

On the basis of the complaint, the police reached the hotel to gather information and discovered the dead body. The hotel staff has informed police that Kumar had told them not to disturb and even not to send any staff to her room.

“When we went inside, she (Ritu) was not inside the room. Later, we checked the bathroom and found her dead body in the bathtub,” a police officer told India Today.

The police have recovered the body and sent it to post-mortem to identify the reason for her death. Kumar’s husband has also arrived in New Delhi to assist the police in the probe.