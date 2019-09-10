NRI industrialist Rami Ranger nominated to upper house in UK Parliament

Presently, Ranger is the chairman of the British Sikh Association. (Twitter image)

Leading NRI entrepreneur Rami Ranger on Tuesday was nominated to Britain’s House of Lords for his outstanding service to the business fraternity, the Conservative Party and the public.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May had recommended Ranger’s name for the peerage in her resignation letter.

Speaking to PTI, Ranger said, “I dedicate this honour to build friendship between India, Pakistan and Britain. I will work very hard to build bridges among various communities now living in Great Britain.”

Born in 1947 in Gujranwala, now in Pakistan, Ranger migrated to Patiala in Indian Punjab along his mother and seven brothers and a sister. His father was killed in Gujranwala during the partition.

After obtaining a bachelors degree from the Chandigarh Government College, Ranger studied law in the UK.

Ranger began his first cargo shipping business with just two pounds. Today, he is the chairman of Sun Mark Ltd and Sea Air and Land Forwarding Ltd.

Presently, Ranger is the chairman of the British Sikh Association.

Through Sun Mark, Ranger has donated more than GBP 1 million to the Conservative Party and GBP 25,000 to Theresa May’s Party leadership campaign.

Ranger was appointed joint chairman of the Conservative Friends of India in 2018 with Zac Goldsmith MP, a group associated with the Conservative Party which aims to build a strong link between the party, the British Indian Community and India.