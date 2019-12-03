NRC will never happen in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee day after Amit Shah sets 2024 deadline

Mamata Banerjee reiterates that she will not NRC in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reiterated that the Trinamool Congress government will not allow the Centre to carry out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state. Banerjee said that the NRC was being implemented on the basis of caste and religion, adding that it has created panic among the people.

Opposition parties including the TMC and Congress are opposing the proposed pan-India NRC. The parties have been saying that the exercise is not being done in the true spirit and the Muslim population was being deliberately targeted.

Banerjee said that the BJP people have been threatening to bring NRC and throw citizens out of the country. She added that the BJP was trying to divide the people of the state.

“We will not allow the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it will never happen in West Bengal. You cannot implement NRC on the basis of caste and religion,” she said.

“NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship,” Banerjee added.

The Trinamool Congress chief also said that her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds.

Recently, Banerjee had said that the BJP lost assembly bypolls in the state because the people rejected their arrogance.

Earlier on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had set the deadline for the implementation of the NRC across the country. Addressing a public rally in West Singhbhum in Jharkhand, Shah said that the government will expel all the infiltrators before the next general elections, slated for 2024.

Last month, Shah on the floor of the Rajya Sabha had said that the NRC will be implemented nationwide and asserted that no person from any religion needs to be afraid of it. “The NRC exercise is monitored by the Supreme Court. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise,” Shah had said while responding to a query of Congress leader Syed Nasir Hussain.