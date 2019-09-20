NRC will never come to West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee days after Amit Shah called for a nation-wide exercise

Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will never be implemented in the eastern state. She said that the BJP was promoting NRC as a political tool. “NRC will not come to Bengal. Nobody will be pushed out of Bengal. People who have been living in Bengal for so many years, they’ll stay here the same way. The BJP is promoting it as a political tool.”

Her statement comes just days after Home Minister Amit Shah said that the NRC would be applicable across the country. Currently, Assam is the only state where NRC is being exercised. Speaking at an event on Thursday, the Home Minister said: “There is no country in the world where anyone can go and live. The need of the hour is to register the citizens of the country, NRC will be applicable not only in Assam but across the country. Apart from NRC, all the people in the country will be excluded under the process of law.”

This was the first time Shah called for nation-wide NRC. Earlier, some BJP leaders were demanding NRC across the country. Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government would implement NRC in Haryana. “I spoke to retired judge HS Bhalla over the ongoing NRC issue. He is also working on NRC and will visit Assam soon. I said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla ji’s support and suggestion,” the chief minister said.

Last month, the final list of Assam NRC was released leaving 19 lakh people out of it. The list did not go down well with several BJP leaders who alleged irregularities in the process. Assam BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the “names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates. Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many”.

“I reiterate that as requested by Central and State governments at least 20% re-verification (bordering districts) and 10% re-verification(remaining districts) should be allowed by Hon’ble Apex court for a correct and fair NRC,” the minister said.