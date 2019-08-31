NRC will be implemented in Delhi to identify ‘dangerous’ illegal immigrants: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo/PTI)

NRC in Delhi! Soon after the first list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released in Assam leaving out over 19 lakh people, Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that a similar exercise was needed in the capital city.

Labelling illegal immigrants as ‘dangerous’, Tiwari said NRC will be implemented in Delhi too. Assembly elections are due in Delhi early next year.

“NRC is needed in Delhi as situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well,” news agency quoted Manoj Tiwari, as saying.

While several party leaders have in the past raised their voice for NRC to be carried out in other parts of the country as well, this is probably for the first time that a top BJP leader has suggested such a step for Delhi.

Earlier, the updated final list of Assam National Register of Citizens was released amid tense situation in the northeastern state. The list released at 10 am exluded names of over 19 lakh applicants.

Names of 3.11 crore applicants were included in the final NRC, a statement issued by the NRC State Coordinator’s office said.

The statement said that people can check both inclusion and exclusion of names online at the NRC website and also at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours.

A heavy security arrangement has been made all across Assam to prevent law and order situation from going out of control in the wake of NRC list release.

The government has already assured that those left out in the final list will not be declared as foreigners immediately. Appealing the people for maintain peace, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that nobody will be subjected to any ‘unnecessary harassment’.