NRC will be implemented across country after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says BJP leader Om Mathur

The entire country is suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

BJP national vice president Om Mathur said today that the country would not be allowed to become a ‘dharamshala’ and that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented throughout the country after the 2019 general election.

The entire country is suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators. There is not a single city or town which is not suffering from the problem of Bangladeshi infiltrators, Mathur told reporters in Jhunjhunu district today.

“The country will not be allowed to become a dharamshala and NRC will be implemented across the country after 2019,” he said. The senior BJP leader targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was not loyal to his family as the UPA government in its 10 years of rule could not muster courage to implement NRC, the initiative taken by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

NRC is not an initiative of the BJP and has been implemented in Assam on the directives of the Supreme Court, he added. He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government after the 2019 general election and NRC would be implemented across the country.