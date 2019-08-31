NRC: Unhappy with exclusion of over 19 lakh people, AASU to move Supreme Court

The National Register of Citizens in Assam has been updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court to include only genuine Indian nationals.
Assam NRC list: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) said it is not happy with the exclusion figure in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was released on Saturday, and will appeal against it in the Supreme Court.
The AASU is a signatory to the Assam Accord, a 1985 document that provided for “detection, deletion and deportation” of illegal foreigners from Assam.
Also Read: Assam NRC 2019 final list: How to check names in National Register of Citizens
The NRC in the state has been updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court to include only genuine Indian nationals.
“We are not happy at all. It seems there were some deficiencies in the updation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and discrepancies in this NRC,” AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.
Also Read: Assam NRC list released, over 19 lakh people left out
The final NRC was released on Saturday leaving out over 19 lakh applicants.
Addressing a press conference, Gogoi said the final figure of exclusion did not reach near the figures officially announced by the authorities on various occasions.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.