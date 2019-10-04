NRC: Spoke to PM Modi, ‘everything is OK’, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves as she arrives at the airport in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sheikh Hasina on NRC: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, has sought to allay concerns surrounding National Register of Citizens in Assam. Hasina, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening, said she had a talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and was satisfied by the assurance he gave her. Both the leaders had met recently in New York.

“I don’t see any problem. I had a talk with Prime Minister Modi. Everything is OK,” Hasina told The Indian Express at a reception hosted by Bangladesh envoy Syed Muazzem Ali.

The Bangladeshi PM will be attending the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum and also sit for a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart.

During her meeting with PM Modi in New York last month, Hasina had reportedly raised the issue of NRC describing it as a matter of ‘great concern’ for her country. PM Modi had then assured her that there was “nothing to be worried about” as his government is doing everything to ensure that people are not harassed unnecessarily.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting during his recent Kolkata visit that the government would ‘identify and drive out every infiltrator’ has put the focus back on the contentious NRC issue.

Over 19 lakh people in Assam were excluded from the final NRC list which was released on August 31. A total of 3.29 crore people had applied for the NRC. The exclusion list has put a question mark over the future of lakhs of people in the northeastern state, however, the Centre has repeatedly assured that there won’t be any forced migration of people.