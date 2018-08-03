NRC row: Trinamool Congress to observe ‘black day’ on August 4-5 after delegation stopped from entering Assam

Six TMC leaders were detained at Silchar Airport last night. (ANI)

A day after eight of its leaders were detained at the Silchar airport, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has decided to observe black day on August 4 and August 5. The delegation comprising Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mamata Bala Thakur, Firhad Hakim and Mahua Moitra had alleged that they were not only detained but also manhandled by the police.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, party secretary general and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that TMC will observe “black day” in the state on Saturday and Sunday. “We condemn the way the public representatives were manhandled and detained by the Assam police at the Silchar airport. They being MPs had every right to visit a place, but all rules were violated and our party delegation was stopped. This is shameful,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The TMC delegation had landed at Silchar airport to attend NRC convention last night. “As soon as we reached the arrival lounge of Silchar airport, we were confronted by a team comprising of the district magistrate and police officers. An officer hit me on the chest. Police also manhandled Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mamata Bala Thakur and Mahua Moitra,” Rajya Sabha MP khendu Sekhar Ray had alleged.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee described the incident at the airport at barbaric and said that the BJP had been exposed in the incident. “Our team of MPs has been manhandled at Silchar airport and the Assam government has shown a barbaric attitude towards them. When I had met Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he had assured me that no one will be harassed. After that, a parliamentary delegation including a state minister, an MLA and six MPs have been manhandled. They went there to meet the people and the victims (of the NRC exercise),” she said.

In the meantime, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accused TMC MPs of creating an “unruly situation” at the airport. He said that were detained in view of intelligence inputs received by the state government on the law and order situation. Of eight leaders, six were detained at the airport while attempting to visit Assam after publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft that has attracted the ire of the party in recent days. All six leaders had left Assam this morning after detention at the airport last night.

The Union minister while speaking in Lok Sabha said that as there were prohibitory orders in the state, state officials had “requested” TMC MPs to return from the airport. “The Government of Assam had some information and based on intelligence inputs… In view of the prevailing law and order situation and so the situation does not deteriorate, TMC MPs were detained at the Silchar airport,” Rajnath Singh said as per PTI.