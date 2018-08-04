NRC row: There should be no politics over the issue, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said there should be no politics over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam as it was an issue of national interest.

Singh also reiterated that this was not the final NRC, but a draft and adequate time would be given to settle all claims and objections.

The NRC, a list of Assam citizens, was published on July 30 with the names of over 40 lakh residents of the state not being included in it.

“I think there should be no politics on the issue of NRC, as the issue of NRC is an issue of national interest. People of Assam were demanding it for a long time, and their demands have been fulfilled.

“Some people are trying to create fears, but I feel that there is no need for anyone to feel afraid. This is only the draft NRC for Assam. People will get time to settle claims and objections,” he said.

The process of claims and objections to the NRC will start on August 30 and continue for a month, and if required NRC authorities may extend the period by another month — till October 30, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“If they are still not satisfied, people can appeal to the foreigners’ tribunal,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Aryavrat Grameen Bank here.