NRC not valid, it can’t be implemented as people won’t allow: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Monday asserted that the National Register of Citizenship cannot be implemented in the country as “people won’t allow it”. “The NRC is not a valid certificate of citizenship. The NRC has no relationship with valid citizenship certificate. Chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states have said that it will not be implemented in their states,” she said.

“You have seen that other parties have also made similar announcements. So, this cannot be implemented as people will not allow its implementation,” she added.

Referring to the action being taken against those allegedly involved in vandalism during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress leader said first those who indulged in violence should be identified.

“Without a probe, how can you take action, the one which is taken by the (UP) government,” the Congress general secretary said. Clashes during protests against the amended citizenship law has left at least 19 dead in parts of Uttar Pradesh.