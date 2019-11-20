‘No division on religious lines’: Mamata Banerjee hits back after Amit Shah’s all-India NRC pitch

Mamata Banerjee had met Amit Shah a couple of months ago and flagged the NRC issue. (File Photo)

NRC across India: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly objected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, suggesting that that the National Register for Citizens will be carried out across the country. The government had carried out the process in Assam in August.

Asserting that the Trinamool Congress government won’t allow any ‘division on the basis of religion’, Mamata said some people were trying to create trouble in the region through NRC.

“There are few people, who are trying to create disturbance in the state in the name of implementation of NRC. I want to make it very clear, we will never allow NRC in Bengal. No one can take away your citizenship and turn you into a refugee. There can be no division on the basis of religion,” Mamata said speaking at a public gathering in Sagardighi.

She also demanded that before talking about all-India NRC, the BJP should answer why 14 lakh Hindus, Bengalis were left out of the Assam citizens list.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah said NRC would be carried out across India without any religious discrimination.

“The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of their religion should be worried. It is just a process to get everyone under the NRC,” Shah said responding to a question during the Question Hour in the Upper House.

“People from all religions who are Indian citizens will be included. There is no question of any discrimination on the basis of religion. NRC is a different process and the Citizenship Amendment Bill is different,” he added.