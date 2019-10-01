NRC in Uttar Pradesh? Adityanath govt orders deportation of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh

Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to officials asking them to verify the documents of foreigners including Bangladeshis staying in the state and deport them if the results are not satisfactory.

Days after Union Home minister Amit Shah had mooted the idea of nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to officials asking them to verify the documents of foreigners including Bangladeshis staying in the state and deport them if the results are not satisfactory. A few weeks ago, Shah referred to the NRC in Assam and called for its broader implementation on grounds that the process pertained to “a national register, not Assam register”.

Director-General of Police OP Singh confirmed the order but added that it was not NRC. “It has nothing to do with NRC. Bangladeshis and foreigners who have been living here illegally will be identified and their documents will be verified. They will be deported if their documents are found to be false,” the top cop said while speaking to news agency ANI. With this, Uttar Pradesh becomes the first BJP-ruled state after Assam to carry out any such exercise.

UP DGP on reports of ‘UP Police asked to identify & deport foreigners’: It has nothing to do with NRC. Bangladeshis & foreigners who’ve been living here illegally will be identified & their documents will be verified.They will be deported if their documents are found to be false. pic.twitter.com/Ot1IprIHEo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2019

Earlier, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar too said that his government would implement NRC in the state. Khattar said that he had met Justice HS Bhalla who has been working on NRC and would visit Assam soon. “I said that we will implement NRC in Haryana and have sought Bhalla support and suggestion,” the chief minister said. Surprisingly, Congress supported the move with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying that what the chief minister said was the stated law.

“…foreigners have to leave, it is the responsibility of the government to identify them,” Hooda said.

The support of nationwide NRC has gained currency in the last few months. But the alleged botched-up excercise in Assam — where 19 lakh people were excluded from the final list — has left even many saffron party leaders dejected who now want the list to be reviewed. However, the home minister is determined to implement NRC in the whole country. This year in July, Shah said that the central government would identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country’s soil and will deport them as per international law.