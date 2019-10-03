NRC in Karnataka next? State home minister Basavaraj Bommai drops big hint

In Assam, close to 19 lakh people were left out from the final list that was announced on August 31. (File photo)

Months after the implementation of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, another BJP-ruled state Karnataka is mulling the introduction of the citizens’ charter in the state. Karnataka Home minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a lot of issues remain since Karnataka is a state where people come from other places.

The minister added that the state government is collecting a set of information which will be discussed with the Centre. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the process of NRC will be conducted across the country and illegal immigrants would be asked to leave the country.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Bommai further said that that senior officials of the state have been asked to study the law. “In Bengaluru and other big cities, foreigners have come and settled. It has come to our notice they indulge in crime, and some of them have been arrested as well. We will take a clear decision (on NRC) this week,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The promise of a nationwide NRC was among the pre-poll promises of the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The decisive win in the Lok Sabha polls appears to have emboldened its resolve to go through with the exercise in states other than Assam as well. A number of political parties have opposed the move. In West Bengal state chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has vowed not to allow the implementation of the NRC in her state.

Similarly in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had opposed the move. Targetting Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari over his proposal to implement in the NRC in the capital, Kejriwal had said that Tiwari would be the first to leave the city if it is implemented. However, Tiwari hit back asking whether the CM considers those who come from rest of the country as outsiders.

In Assam, close to 19 lakh people were left out from the final list that was announced on August 31. Recently Mamata had met the Union Home Minister in Delhi expressing her concerns that a lost of Hindus and Gorkhas have also been left out from the list.