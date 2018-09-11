NRC essential in every state to check influx of illegal immigrants, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

NRC essential in every state, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise should be carried out in every state in the country to protect the rights of genuine people. According to a report in The Indian Express, Sonowal while speaking in a seminar on “NRC: Defending the borders, securing the culture” in Delhi on Monday, said that foreign infiltrators create a threat to the society and the country by trying to encroach the rights of people. The Chief Minister stressed that NRC is a tool for making the distinction between an Indian citizen and a foreigner staying in the country.

“That is a big challenge. To reply that challenge, I feel that NRC is essential in every state,” he said, adding that ‘every state to take the matter seriously’.

Justifying his suggestion, the BJP leader said that illegal migrants may move to other states after the completion of NRC exercise in Assam, therefore it is essential for others to carry out this exercise. Sonowal further said that influx from Bangladesh is not only a problem of Assam, but Delhi and other metropolitan cities have already started experience peril of illegal migration.

“What will happen in other states if illegal migrants move there after completion of NRC exercise in Assam?” he asked.

On the controversy over 40 lakh people left out of NRC draft that was published on July 31, he said that the latest published document is only a draft and that genuine citizens who have been left out will be given time to file claims and objections. He said that they do not need to worry because the government will take care of every genuine Indian.

“No one will be detected as a foreigner if his of her did not appear in draft NRC,” he said. “There might be errors here and there but the government was engaging public to correct them through claims and objections which will be duly examined.”

The CM’s remark comes a day after the BJP National Executive passed a resolution hailing PM Narendra Modi and Sonowal for implementing the NRC. The resolution reiterated that the government is committed to defending the interest of its people and after identification, each illegal infiltrator will be deported.