NRC draft row: TMC delegation visiting Assam detained at Silchar airport, section 144 imposed

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress leaders who were visiting Assam to meet people whose names couldn’t figure in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), were detained at the Silchar airport in Cachar district and were not allowed to move further. According to TV reports, the delegation comprising 6 MPs and two MLAs led by TMC Minister Firhad Hakim, will be sent back to West Bengal later today.

Reports suggest that Section 144 was imposed in the district last night, hence MPs were not allowed to go out.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, party Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’brien said that the delegation has the right to meet the people of Assam and compared the situation to that of Emergency in 70s. “Our delegation was detained at Silchar airport. It is our democratic right to meet people, this is a super emergency-like situation,” he said, adding that the members of the delegation will stay put at the Silchar airport and fight it out.

Members of the delegation also claimed that they were manhandled by the police at the airport.

According to PTI, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who is also a member of the delegation, said that police stopped them at the airport saying their visit might create trouble. It said that the members were kept in the VIP lounge of Kumbhigram airport.

The TMC team went there at the instruction of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who has been accusing the BJP government at the Centre of resorting to ‘vote-bank politics’ by eliminating names of 40 lakh people on basis of their religion from the NRC draft in Assam.