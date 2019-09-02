NRC Assam: Prashant Kishor lashes out at Centre over citizens’ list, calls it a “botched up” exercise

Published: September 2, 2019 11:21:53 AM

NRC Assam final list 2019: Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final list of NRC in Assam which was released on August 31, 2019. However, around three crore people were found eligible for inclusion in the list.

NRC Assam final list 2019: NDA ally Janata Dal (United) has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s mammoth move against infiltration in Assam over the exclusion of around 19 lakh people from the final list of National Register of Citizenship (NRC). Party’s national vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor has called the move “botched up” and said that it has left lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country.

In a tweet, Prashant Kishor said, “A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges.”

Kishor’s remark is in line with the party’s earlier stand which opposed the NRC in Assam on several fronts. Despite being an NDA ally, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has been repeatedly opposed the BJP’s stand on NRC, Ram temple, Triple Talaq, and Uniform Civil Code. The party has also slammed the government over the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on the floor of both the houses of the Parliament. However, the party supported the government during the vote.

The Centre’s move on NRC in Assam has also seen criticism from local BJP leaders in ths state. In a tweet, State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also known as BJP’s key strategist in the northeast said, “Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates.”

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had also lashed out at the saffron party over the NRC. In a series of tweets, Banerjee said, “The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation. My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process.”

Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the final list of NRC in Assam which was released on August 31, 2019. However, around three crore people were found eligible for inclusion in the list. NRC or National Register of Citizenship was conducted to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

