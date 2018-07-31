Parliament LIVE: Rohingyas, Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who don’t leave India should be eliminated, says BJP MLA

What is Assam Accord?

The Assam Accord was a Memorandum of Settlement signed on August 15, 1985 between the government and the representatives of the Assam Movement. The signing of the document brought an end to the agitation in the state, enabling leaders of the movement to form a political party and form a government. The key points that were part of the Assam Accord include according full citizenship to all foreigners who had entered the NE state between 1951 and 1961. This included the right to vote. It was also decided that those who entered the state between 1961 and 1971 be also given the status of a citizen but will have no right to vote for 10 years. Those who had entered the state after 1971 were to be deported.