Parliament LIVE: Rohingyas, Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who don’t leave India should be eliminated, says BJP MLA

Opposition parties led by the Congress today raised the issue of non-inclusion of 40 lakh names in the final draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam which was published yesterday. Scores of parties including Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party are staging a protest near the Gandhi statue demanding 40 lakh people be included in the final draft. The opposition has accused the government of “intentionally” not including 40 lakh names to appease a particular section of the society. However, the government has refuted all allegations saying the exercise was carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court and that this is not the “final list”. The list was released yesterday with 2.90 crore names out of 3.29 citizens in Assam.
On Monday, Union Home Minister Rajnath SIngh had urged political parties not to spread misinformation to create panic among the citizens. He had made it clear that if anyone was not satisfied with the NRC's final draft, that person will get an opportunity to file claims and objections as per provisions in the law and also approach the Foreigners' Tribunal.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has conveyed his unhappiness to Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad over his party MPs disrupting the proceeding of the House.
The Supreme Court said that no coercive action be taken against those whose names are not there in the NRC of Assam as it is only a draft. The top court directed the Centre to frame standard operating procedure to deal with claims and objections regarding Assam's NRC. It also asked the Centre to place SOP before it by August 16 for approval. The court said that people should be given reasonable opportunity to contest exclusion.
The Congress today alleged that the government does not have data about the number of illegal immigrants in Assam and not all the 40 lakh people who have not found a place in the draft National Register of Citizens, were foreigners. During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Congress member from Assam Gaurav Gogoi said, 'The BJP's approach to NRC has been weak, casual and ineffective,' adding that the list of exclusions would have many Indian citizens. Despite spending around Rs 1,200 crore and lot of efforts by officials, both the Centre and the state government does not know the number of illegal immigrants in Assam, he claimed. Gogoi wanted to know whether all the 40 lakh people who have been excluded from the list were illegal immigrants.
BJP MLA from Telangana Raja Singh said that illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya from Myanmar should be shot dead if they don't go back. “If these Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants do not leave India respectfully, then they should be shot & eliminated. Then only our country will be safe.”
The Assam Accord was a Memorandum of Settlement signed on August 15, 1985 between the government and the representatives of the Assam Movement. The signing of the document brought an end to the agitation in the state, enabling leaders of the movement to form a political party and form a government. The key points that were part of the Assam Accord include according full citizenship to all foreigners who had entered the NE state between 1951 and 1961. This included the right to vote. It was also decided that those who entered the state between 1961 and 1971 be also given the status of a citizen but will have no right to vote for 10 years. Those who had entered the state after 1971 were to be deported.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after it assembled at 1:10 pm to carry forward the business. As soon as the House met, the Congress party MPs created ruckus in the Well of the House over BJP MP Amit Shah's reference to Rajiv Gandhi in his remark on the NRC issue. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was present in the House as he was slated to make a statement on the issue.
The Congress MPs created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after BJP president made a reference to Rajiv Gandhi in his remark on the NRC issue. The Chairman urged the MPs to go back to their seats but the MPs refused to pay heed to his direction. THe Chairman then adjourned the House till 1:10 pm.Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1.10 pm after uproar by Congress during Amit Shah's statement on #NRCAssam issue. pic.twitter.com/ZiP0c5ToK9— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018
BJP President Amit Shah today invoked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to target the Opposition parties for questioning the government over the NRC draft. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that the Assam Accord was signed in 1985 when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India. Quoting Rajiv Gandhi from the Assam Accord, Shah said that the former Congress PM had said that infiltrators need to be identified and sent back. Shah said: "Rajiv Gandhi signed Assam accord in 1985, which was similar to NRC. They did not have courage to implement it, we did".
BSP supremo Mayawati has joined the opposition parties league to attack the BJP over the draft of the NRC in Assam.
Ghulam Nabi Azad who is the Leader of Opposition the Rajya Sabha, termed the NRC a himan rights issue and called for not politicising it. He said that genuine Indians should not be excluded from the list.
TMC Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that his party condemns the government's voters list. He said that the government's argument that the whole exercise was carried under the supervision of the Supreme Court is a “false claim”.
A delagation of Trinamool Congress MPs will on August 2 visit Assam to asses the situation in the wake of the draft of NRC that eliminated the names of over 40 lakh people. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday told reporters that she will also visit the state soon. The TMC has accused the government of indulging in 'vote-bank' politics ahead of the next year's general elections.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arriving here to hold talks with Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the wake of the final draft of the NRC in Assam which was published yesterday. News agency ANI reported that Banerjee will also meet former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha and disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha at the reisdence of the noted criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani.
Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".