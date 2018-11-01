NRC Assam: Breather for 40 lakh people as SC extends deadline, allows five more documents

Supreme Court fixed a deadline for issuance of notice to claimants as January 15 and document verification as February 1.

In a breather for nearly 40 lakh people who did not find their names in the draft citizens’ list, the Supreme Court today extended the deadline for filing claims and objections till December 15. Additionally, the top court also permitted to produce five more documents to get their names registered in Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During the hearing, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi rejected the concerns of forgery and photoshop which state coordinator Prateek Hajela had initially raised in his report to the top court. A number of stakeholders also included the Assam government had demanded all 15 documents to be included in their affidavits.

Five documents that Hajela requested the apex court to exclude from his report include citizenship certificates, refugee registration certificates ration cards issued before March 24, 1971, and 1951 NRC, voter lists up to March 24, 1971.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R F Nariman had earlier set a date for filing claims and objections starting September 25 for 60 days.

In the second draft of the NRC, that was published on July 30, close to 2.89 crores of the 3.29 crore applicants were listed. Names of close to 40.07 lakh applicants were not included in the document.

The 10 documents are permanent residential certificate issued from other states; land documents; passport; any licence or certificate issued by any government authority; Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) insurance policy; document that shows service or employment under government or Public Sector Undertakings; birth certificates issued by the competent authority; bank or post office accounts; records or processes pertaining to court and educational certificate issued by Boards or Universities.

Names of citizens who have been staying in Assam before March 25, 1971, will be included in the NRC list.