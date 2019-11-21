NRC across India? Opposition leaders vehemently oppose Centre’s move to carry out exercise across India

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (ANI)

Opposition leaders are raising their voice after Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Parliament that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be carried out across the country. Shah also said that the exercise would be repeated in Assam whenever it is carried out pan-India.

A number of Opposition leaders from Asaduddin Owaisi to Mamata Banerjee have opposed the move.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the NDA government on the issue saying it would lead to hardship for the people, mainly minorities. “Khoda pahaad, nikla chooha. Now BJP wants to disown it,but find one all over India,” he tweeted.

“Modi wants all Indians to yet again stand in line, detaining undocumented Indians & leaving minorities & the weak at the mercy of babus. Nowhere in the world are people put through such hardship, he added.

Also hitting out at the government, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda said as quoted by ANI, “BJP Govt has not taken consequences into consideration,they want to implement NRC across nation.If it gets implemented, it will strain our relations with neighbouring countries. Look at Assam, what has happened there,need to learn from bitter experiences.”

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has often hit out at the BJP government over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, has said that the TMC government in Bengal will never implement NRC in the state.

Banerjee, while addressing a public rally Murshidabad district, observed that nobody has any right to take away any person’s citizenship, making him or her a refugee. She pointed out that the the NRC in Assam was part of an accord in the state signed during the tenure of the then prime minister rajiv Gandhi, which can never be implemented across the country.

“A few people are trying to foment trouble in the state by saying that the NRC exercise will be carried out in Bengal. I would like to make it very clear that we will never allow the NRC exercise in Bengal. We won’t allow anybody to divide people on the basis of religion,” she was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

“We think that extending the NRC beyond Assam is wrong. The NRC is only a specific thing directed in the Assam accord, so it has got nothing to do with the rest of the country. Though they (BJP) say it”s not based on religion but the whole point is finally is to come back to polarisation in the country. So, we are opposed to extending the NRC beyond Assam,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was quoted by PTI as saying.

Thanking Centre’s move, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hs said the state government has urged the Modi Government to reject the final updated (NRC) in the state.