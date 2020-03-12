NPR won’t have a doubtful category, no documents needed: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday sought to allay the fears around the National Population Register (NPR) and said that the details asked in the process are optional and nobody has to fear it. He also said that no document will be required to carry out the exercise. “I am again repeating that no documents will be needed for the National Population Register and all the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no ‘D’ (doubtful) category,” the Home Minister said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

Amit Shah also reiterated that false propaganda was being spread over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “This Act is not to take anyone’s citizenship but to give citizenship,” he said in the Upper House.

The government has been facing stiff opposition from a section of people and a number of opposition parties. Several states have also refused to implement CAA and NPR in their states. A number of states like Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh have already announced that they will not commence the NPR process unless the central government makes certain changes. The NPR, in its current format, seeks the details of the birthplace of parents of people.

The opposition parties claim that the government is trying to get this information to carry out the final NRC. The BJP’s own ally JD(U) has written to the central government and asked for some changes in the current format. Last month, the Bihar assembly passed a unanimous resolution saying NPR be done strictly as per the 2010 format. The Nitish Kumar-led party said that NRC was not required in the state.