NPF pulls out of BJP-led coalition government in Manipur

Published: May 18, 2019 10:13:12 PM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File)

Naga People’s Front (NPF)on Saturday withdrew its support from the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur. The decision was taken after a long meeting at NPF central office in Kohima. Announcing the development, NPF spokesperson Achumbemo Kikon said, “We had a long meeting at NPF central office in Kohima and decided to withdraw support in principle from the BJP led Manipur government.”

The decision was announced after the NPF leaders convened a meeting to review alliance with the BJP. Ahead of the meeting, Awangbou Newmai, the state unit chief of the Naga People’s Front, had claimed that the BJP “looks down” on its alliance partners. He had also said that the saffron party did not live up to the promises it made to its coalition partners.

BJP refuted Newmai’s claims, saying it has extended all possible cooperation to its partners to ensure smooth functioning of the government. “The NPF had maintained that it did not want any ministerial berth while joining the alliance,” he added.

In the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, NPF’s decision to pull out of the coalition government will not impact the BJP-led coalition. The BJP alone has 29 legislators in the House. The NPF has four legislators in the Assembly. The other political parties in the Manipur government are NPP with 4 seats, LJP and AITC with one seat each and an Independent legislator. NPF’s Losii Dikho, who won from the Mao Assembly seat, is the minister in the Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s cabinet.

The Congress, on the other hand, has 19 MLAs in the Manipur Assembly. Eight of the Congress MLAs who had won the 2017 polls have defected to the ruling party BJP from Congress. Former AITC MLA T Robindro Singh has also defected to the BJP.

