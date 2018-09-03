NPAs through phone calls generated during NDA rule, says Congress

“The Prime Minister just made a statement that NPAs were generated because of the phone calls (during UPA rule). He said the NPAs increased because of those phone calls,” said Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. (File photo)

Congress on Monday said Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) through phone calls were generated during NDA rule as it increased from 6.4 per cent to 9.4 per cent in MSME sector in the past three years.

“The Prime Minister just made a statement that NPAs were generated because of the phone calls (during UPA rule). He said the NPAs increased because of those phone calls,” said Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh.

“I want to ask him (Modi) that when he became the Prime Minister, NPAs of small-scale industries and MSME sector was 6.4 per cent. In the past three years, it increased from 6.4 per cent to 9.4 per cent.”

“Therefore, this is not our phone call, this is your phone call,” Ramesh added.

In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused “one privileged family” of being responsible for the huge scam in bank loans through “phone banking” during the UPA regime and vowed to bring back every rupee stuck in NPAs.