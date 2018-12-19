Ramdas Athawale claims process of depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts is getting delayed due to RBI

Ramdas Athawale

Adding fuel to the debate over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-2014 Lok Sabha polls promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh each in bank accounts of common people, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed the process is getting delayed due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Athawale, whose Republican Party of India is a constituent of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, asserted that the amount will come but “slowly”. He also claimed that Rs 15 lakh would “not come at a single time”, according to Indian Express report.

He was responding in Marathi to a question from reporters at Islampur in Maharashtra’s Sangli district last evening. Athawale said “Rs 15 lakh will not come at a single time, but will come slowly”. However, the Rajya Sabha MP, claimed the central government “does not have so much money”. He claimed, “The RBI was asked for money but they are not giving… An assurance was given but there are some technical difficultie.” Ramdas Athawale also heaped praise on PM Modi, saying he has been a very “active Prime Minister and has reached the people on many issues.”

Read Also: Union minister Ramdas Athawale slapped at public event in Maharashtra, Watch Video

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Athawale also exuded confidence that BJP-led NDA will win the 2019 election despite Congress’ resurgence in the recently concluded assembly polls. “Congress has won elections in a few states. But we will defeat them in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi will again become Prime Minister,” he was quoted as saying.

Read Also: Ayodhya: Ramdas Athawale says no mandir, no masjid, build institute or something else

During the high-octane campaign before the Lok Sabha election in 2014, Modi had made promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad. He also claimed that amount of black money is such huge that if it is brought back, Rs 15 lakh can be deposited in the bank accounts of every person in the country.

Last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi accusing him of betraying people on the issue of “providing two crore jobs per year” and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash in the bank accounts of common people.