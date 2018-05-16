Now, say ‘Jai Hind’ to mark attendance in schools: Madhya Pradesh education board to students

In a move aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism among students, the Madhya Pradesh education board has decided to make replying with “Jai Hind” mandatory while answering the roll-call by pupils in schools. (Representative photo: IE)

In a move aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism among students, the Madhya Pradesh education board has decided to make replying with “Jai Hind” mandatory while answering the roll-call by pupils in schools. The state board has decided to do away with the practice of saying “Yes, ma’am” or “Yes, Sir” to answer roll call. The order issued Tuesday reads: “It has now been made compulsory for all 1.22 lakh government schools in state to answer attendance roll calls by saying Jai Hind instead of yes sir/ma’am. This is the decision taken by state government to instil patriotism among students.”

As per a report by Times Of India, the order was issued on Tuesday after getting the requisite nod from the Chief Minister on Monday. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah was earlier reported to have said last year that answering roll-calls with “Yes, Sir or Yes, Ma’am” does not foster patriotism.

The step would be enforced in all 1.22 lakh government schools, Shah said. An advisory regarding the same would also be issued to all private schools, though it will remain optional for them to implement. This is not the first time that the directive of saying “Jai Hind” is being enforced in schools. The idea was first introduced on experimental basis in Satna district in October last year.

However, criticising the move by the government, the Congress leader KK Mishra said that no one can force patriotism. He was quoted as saying that there is no need to make it compulsory, and that the government should first think about the quality of education and lack of teachers in Government schools.

Countering the Opposition’s charge, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari hailed the initiative for instilling patriotism among students ans said that the decision should be seen in a positive manner. The BJP government had earlier instructed schools to hoist the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily in schools. Adhering to the rules, the school education department in Madhya Pradesh had already made hoisting of national tricolour and singing of national anthem compulsory in all schools on a daily basis.