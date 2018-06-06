Now, Patanjali says its mega food park is NOT moving out of Greater Noida – Here is why

Patanjali spokesperson said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Acharya Balakrishan and Baba Ramdev regarding the issue and assured government’s cooperation.

Baba Ramdev led Patanjali has dropped its plan to shift its proposed Patanjali Food and Herbal Park from Greater Noida. Speaking to media, a Patanjali spokesperson said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Acharya Balakrishna and Baba Ramdev regarding the issue and assured government’s cooperation. “We(Patanjali) trust the assurance given by Yogi Adityanath. CM spoke to Acharya Balkrishan and Baba Ramdev and assured cooperation,” Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala was quoted as saying by ANI. “We respect the commitment given by Yogiji. We will not let the important food park go out of UP,” Tijarawala added.

Earlier, state minister Satish Mahana said that Adityanath spoke to Ramdev on Tuesday and discussed the issue. “The Chief Minister spoke to Baba Ramdev yesterday (Tuesday). Land allotted was under name of Patanjali Ayurveda but later they wanted it under Patanjali Foods. There is no need to sign another MoU. It will be brought before cabinet,” Mahana told ANI.

On Tuesday, Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved had announced to pull out its proposed Rs 6,000-crore mega food processing project in Greater Noida due to non-cooperation from Adityanat-led state government.

“The mega food park was coming up to make lives of farmers better. We had also asked for permission from the central government. There are paper work for which we requested state government. But due to their disappointing attitude, it couldn’t be done,” Acharya Balkrishna, MD, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, told news agency ANI.

