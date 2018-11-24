Now, no need to carry physical driving license, RC in Haryana

Now, people can carry soft copies of these documents in DigiLocker or m-Parivahan mobile application, an official spokesman of the transport department said in a release here. (Representational image: IE)

The Haryana government has permitted people to carry electronic versions of documents like driving licence, registration and pollution certificates, an official said Saturday. Now, people can carry soft copies of these documents in DigiLocker or m-Parivahan mobile application, an official spokesman of the transport department said in a release here.

The directions in this regard were issued to all enforcement agencies on Saturday, he added. The e-copies would be valid and no enforcement agency can deny accepting it as proof, the official said. DigiLocker is a digital storage service operated by the government that enables citizens to store certain official documents on cloud.