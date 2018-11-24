Now, no need to carry physical driving license, RC in Haryana

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 9:05 PM

The Haryana government has permitted people to carry electronic versions of documents like driving licence, registration and pollution certificates, an official said Saturday.

Haryana government, no need to carry driving license, soft copies of driving license,DigiLocker, m-parivahanNow, people can carry soft copies of these documents in DigiLocker or m-Parivahan mobile application, an official spokesman of the transport department said in a release here. (Representational image: IE)

The Haryana government has permitted people to carry electronic versions of documents like driving licence, registration and pollution certificates, an official said Saturday. Now, people can carry soft copies of these documents in DigiLocker or m-Parivahan mobile application, an official spokesman of the transport department said in a release here.

The directions in this regard were issued to all enforcement agencies on Saturday, he added. The e-copies would be valid and no enforcement agency can deny accepting it as proof, the official said. DigiLocker is a digital storage service operated by the government that enables citizens to store certain official documents on cloud.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Now, no need to carry physical driving license, RC in Haryana
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition