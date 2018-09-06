Now, Mumbai Police uses ‘The Nun’ poster meme to spread awareness about ‘No Parking Zones’

The poster mady by the Mumbai Police (Twitter)]

Upcoming Hollywood movie – The Nun – the latest instalment in the Conjuring series, has been creating a lot of buzz in India with fans tweaking its poster and creating hilarious memes from it. On Thursday morning, Mumbai Police hopped on to the bandwagon. Known for its witty Tweet, Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle posted The Nun poster to create awareness about No Parking Zones in the city.

The Mumbai cops did not just stop by tweaking the film poster with a no parking symbol, but they went on to explain what happens when a car is parked at the ‘The Nun Parking Zone’. The twitter post where they shared the photo came with another quirky tagline reading, “Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets!” They also urged the citizens to be a responsible citizen and avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit.

Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets! Be a responsible citizen. Avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit pic.twitter.com/P840KV3aDY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 6, 2018

The tweet, of course, left the Twitterati in splits who reacted with their own versions of the poster, while many Mumbaikers have went on to post photos of the vehicles parked in the No Parking Zones across the city. Here are few reactions –

Irony, Parking in No Parking Zone pic.twitter.com/B841QdkaDA — Backbencherzzz (@Sksam38) September 6, 2018

Complete no parking zone is parked Bhaidas Hall Mithibai College to Rasraj Hotel

On other side near NMIS at dosa stall Seen officer helping stall owner to park & eat in car

Why one lane is blocked for parking at this stall when metro work going & the road itself is two lane pic.twitter.com/KBaUhQsv2v — Parag Mhatre (@ParagMhatre) September 6, 2018

Entire Vardaraj Addye Marg, Opp. #BigBazaar Mahim is a designated #NoParking Zone, However no action seems to be taken. Pic taken few minutes ago.. pic.twitter.com/PwYsBXVpes — Ravinarayan Seshan (@Raviseshan) September 6, 2018

Earlier, Mumbai Police had made the news after flaunting their incredible wordplay of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. title track and Riverdale’s dialogue. It had also used Daisy Shah’s viral dialogue from Race 3 to spread a message.

‘The Nun’, meanwhile, is set to release on September 7 and is a spin-off of ‘The Conjuring’, which is arguably one of the scariest horror movies ever made. The Nun is based on the mysterious suicide of a nun. Ever since the poster of the movie came out, fans have been turning it into ingenious memes, that has featured from Lionel Messi, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee to now, the No Parking Zone!