Now, Lalu’s daughter-in-law to join politics

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, wife of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, is all set to enter politics in Bihar, a party leader said on Wednesday.

A day ahead of the Foundation Day celebrations of the Rashtriya Janata Dal here, Aishwarya has got a prominent place along with Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi on party posters and banners.

Tej Pratap, 29, had married Aishwarya in May.

“What if she has decided to join politics. Aishwarya is educated and belongs to a political family. Her father Chandrika Rai is a former Minister and senior RJD leader whereas her grandfather Daroga Rai was the Chief Minister in the 70s. She is most suitable for politics,” RJD Spokesperson Shakti Yadav said.

There is speculation that Aishwarya will be fielded from his traditional parliamentary seat Saran in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Her father has represented an Assembly seat in Saran district in the Bihar assembly for over two decades.

It has been two decades when Lalu’s school dropout wife Rabri Devi joined politics, followed by her two brothers Sadhu and Subhash Yadav. Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti and his sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi also joined politics formally in 2014 and 2015.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is a member of the Legislative Council. Tej Pratap is a former Bihar Health Minister whereas Tejashwi, 28, is at present the Leader of Opposition in Assembly. Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member.

Lalu Prasad is currently out on bail for medical treatment after his conviction in fodder scam cases.