Now, get your electricity bill on WhatsApp; BSES launches new service for customers in Delhi

Electricity company BSES customers in parts of Delhi will now be able to get their electricity bills on WhatsApp. The customers till now could only get a virtual copy of the bill either from the BSES website or their mobile app.

The customers need only to save the BSES WhatsApp number 9999919123 in their contact list and then send a WhatsApp message to the number by typing #Bill9-digit customer account number. Following this the duplicate bill will be sent to them on WhatsApp.

The service, which was launched on 23 January, is currently available only for customers in south and west Delhi. Subsequently the service will be extended to east and central Delhi.

But this is not the first time that BSES has made use of WhatsApp to provide services to their customers. The discom had earlier introduced facilities through which complaints such as “no supply” and “power theft” could be registered on WhatsApp.

BSES is the first discom in Delhi to provide electricity bills on WhatsApp for its customers. The discom has not shied away from digitisation; it also promotes digital payments and has been partnering with many wallet companies to facilitate attractive cash back schemes for timely bill payments. As a result, the discom claims that over 90% of their customers use non-cash means to pay their bills.