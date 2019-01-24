Now, get your electricity bill on WhatsApp; BSES launches new service for customers in Delhi

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 12:33 PM

BSES is the first discom in Delhi to provide electricity bills on WhatsApp for its customers.

BSES WhatsApp numberNow, get your electricity bill on WhatsApp; BSES launches new service for customers in Delhi

Electricity company BSES customers in parts of Delhi will now be able to get their electricity bills on WhatsApp. The customers till now could only get a virtual copy of the bill either from the BSES website or their mobile app.

The customers need only to save the BSES WhatsApp number 9999919123 in their contact list and then send a WhatsApp message to the number by typing #Bill9-digit customer account number. Following this the duplicate bill will be sent to them on WhatsApp.

The service, which was launched on 23 January, is currently available only for customers in south and west Delhi. Subsequently the service will be extended to east and central Delhi.

But this is not the first time that BSES has made use of WhatsApp to provide services to their customers. The discom had earlier introduced facilities through which complaints such as “no supply” and “power theft” could be registered on WhatsApp.

BSES is the first discom in Delhi to provide electricity bills on WhatsApp for its customers. The discom has not shied away from digitisation; it also promotes digital payments and has been partnering with many wallet companies to facilitate attractive cash back schemes for timely bill payments. As a result, the discom claims that over 90% of their customers use non-cash means to pay their bills.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Now, get your electricity bill on WhatsApp; BSES launches new service for customers in Delhi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition