Now BJP is a one-man show and a two-man army, says Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has once again attacked his party BJP and termed it as a “one-man show” and “two-man army.” He further said the promises made to people have not been fulfilled and people are now disappointed. Whereas Yashwant Sinha, who has quit BJP, said, “the BJP literally indulged in horse-trading post election results in Karnataka.”

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha were addressing workers of newly formed Jan Kalyan Manch in Chandigarh, an organisation constituted by Chandigarh BJP’s Harmohan Dhawan.

Shatrughan Sinha talked about numerous issues. He was quoted as saying by PTI: “When some people ask me why don’t I leave the party. I tell them that I had joined the party when it had two Lok Sabha MPs. But it has become essential to say now that it is not the same BJP, it has become the Modi Sarkar today.”

“I have not violated any party discipline, yet if they want to oust me. I will not challenge their wisdom. I will respect their decision. One reason they are not showing me the door is that I have a clean image and have been winning elections by a record margin,” he added.

The actor-turned-politician, while talking about demonetisation, said it had adversely hit the poor and there is nothing wrong in talking about it. He further said that people in BJP are in a “state of terror” and that’s why they don’t say anything. So they should be happy that at least someone from the party is speaking.

Former Union minister, Yashwant Sinha too criticised the current central government and alleged there is a “threat to democracy” due to the prevailing political system led by the party. Sinha said the current BJP is different than what it used to be under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.

Referring to the recent Karnataka assembly elections, Yashwant Sinha said those days have gone when BJP used to have some morals. Citing an example, he said former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar had once remembered an incident from 1982 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee refused to take the support of six independent MLAs, which BJP needed to form the government in the 68-member assembly after it managed to win only 29 seats.

“Today, what happened in Karnataka, everyone has seen. It was as clear as daylight that we (BJP) will have to indulge in horse-trading and in whatever way, get those MLAs (from other parties) to support us, in violation of the anti-defection law. Yet we were talking about moral high grounds. Is this the party of Vajpayee and Advani? It is not,” Yashwant Sinha said.

In a reference to Shatrughan Sinha, he added, “You are absolutely right in saying that the two persons who control the party are nowhere near, either in stature or moral standings, when compared to Atalji and Advaniji.”

“I want to make it clear that Modi is not the issue. Nobody has anything personal against him. But we are witnessing certain trends in the country which are not healthy and that causes a lot of anxiety for the future of our country and society,” the former Union Finance Minister said while replying to a question.