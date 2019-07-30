Now, Azam Khan’s son booked for forging documents to obtain passport

Abdullah Azam is the son of SP leader Azam Khan. He represents Suar constituency of Rampur district in the UP Legislative Assembly.

A case has been filed against Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, for forging documents to obtain a passport. According to news agency ANI, an FIR has been filed against Abdullah over discrepancy in age proof documents submitted to obtain a passport.

The case has been registered at the civil lines police station in Rampur on a complaint filed by BJP leader Akash Saxena. The BJP leader alleged that Abdullah obtained a passport on the basis of false and coded documents. Saxena claimed that Abdullah has mentioned different birth dates in education certificates and passports.

Police said that Abdullah has been booked under Section 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC and Section 12 of the Passport Act. Abdullah is a member of the 17th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and represents the Suar constituency of Rampur district in the Assembly.

His father, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, hogged the limelight after he had made a controversial remark in the run-up the general elections against former party colleague and now a BJP leader Jaya Prada. “Ali is also ours, Bajrang Bali is also ours. We also need Ali and Bajrang Bali, Not the anarkali,” Abdullah had said while addressing a public meeting.

The development comes close on the heels of police filing chargesheet in 13 cases involving Azam Khan for making derogatory remarks during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. The police have also filed chargesheet against the Rampur MP for his ‘khaki underwear’ remark directed at his bete noire Jaya Prada.

Recently, Khan drew sharp criticism from politicians and several other quarters for his sexist remark directed at BJP MP Rama Devi on the floor of the Lok Sabha. Khan was forced to apologise to the MP after female MPs demanded stern action against him.