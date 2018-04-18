Now, another Ambedkar statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Sardaspur Village. (ANI)

Incidents relating to vandalisation of statues across the country appears far from over. In the latest in a string of such incidents, a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Sardaspur Village. A new statue has been installed in its place. Police have also registered a case. This comes just days after another statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was found vandalised in Greater Noida, a day before his 127th birth anniversary on April 14.

The incident took place when residents spotted the statue in the Ambedkar park of the village damaged. The statue was in the park for the last 25 years. Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed. As per Suniti Singh, SP (rural), a case was registered against unknown persons. A crowd had gathered from nearby villages after news of vandalism spread. The police was able to contain the mob. The statue was also replaced.

Earlier, there were similar reports relating to vandalisation of Ambedkar statue in Mawana district of the state. The incident had led to anger among Dalit families of the village.

Last month, after a similar incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked district police chiefs to ensure security of statues of known figures. His directions had come amid a spate of incidents targeting statues and busts of icons across the country.

“Maintaining law and order is the priority of the state and the government will take strict action against those involved in vitiating it. District police chiefs should remain alert and ensure security of statues of icons,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

He had also warned of strict action against those involved in another similar incident in Meerut and said that steps must be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

In Kolkata too, a bust of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was found damaged after the razing of statues of Soviet icon Vladimir Illyich Lenin in Tripura. The statue of Dravidian movement founder E V Ramasamy Periyar in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore was also desecrated leading to protests in the state.