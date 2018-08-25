Notice against Mithun Chakravarthy’s resort, 10 others in elephant corridor

The notice was issued to the resorts, including Monark Safari owned by Chakravarthy, by the Nilgiris district administration.

In continuing crackdown, 11 resorts, including one owned by Bollywood actor Mithun Chakravarthy, were served notice today by authorities for allegedly encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Nilgiris District, official sources said.

The notice was issued to the resorts, including Monark Safari owned by Chakravarthy, by the Nilgiris district administration.

The resorts were asked to give an explanation, they said. The 11 resorts had been identified as part of the continuing action against encroachments by commercial establishments in the elephant corridor following a Supreme Court directive on August 9. Already, the district administration had sealed 27 resorts in the corridor.

The apex court perused the report placed before it by the district collector of Nilgiris which said that 39 resorts with restaurant were operating in the area even though they do not have approval for the same.