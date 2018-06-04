Nothing wrong if Rahul Gandhi claims PM post: Tejashwi Yadav

The Yadav scion argued that when Congress formed an alliance in 2004 under United Progressive Alliance, the government ran for 10 years.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that there is nothing wrong if Congress president Rahul Gandhi claims the Prime Minister’s post in case his party gets the most number of seats after Lok Sabha elections 2019. Yadav, who has emerged as a leading figure in the Opposition flock in the absence of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, told Hindustan Times that third front governments have failed in the past because Congress was not a part of them. The RJD leader said that smaller parties should come together and strengthen Congress.

The Yadav scion argued that when Congress formed an alliance in 2004 under United Progressive Alliance, the government ran for 10 years.

Yadav said if the people decided to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, “no one can stop him”. “His logic is not wrong,” Yadav said, arguing that whoever is the largest party has claimed the Prime Minister’s post.

He further said that parties need to discard their egos to make Opposition unity work.

Earlier, rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav had also said that Congress will have a very important role to play in case a joint Opposition takes place before 2019.

Asked if Congress will lead the alliance and its leader Rahul Gandhi will be Prime Minister, Yadav said that Congress is the only party with a pan-India presence, and if an alliance takes place, it will have a very important role to play. The Bihar politician, who has been part of a similar third front coalition in 1989 and 1996, said that question of electing a leader before the alliance is immaterial and Congress also wants to unite the parties in first place.