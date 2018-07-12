Nothing to say on reintroduction of JU entrance tests: West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi

Governor of West Bengal Kesari Nath Tripathi. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi today said he had “nothing to say” about the decision of Jadavpur University to reintroduce entrance tests in the Arts faculty, and said the varsity’s executive council was within its rights to lay down admission norms. “The admission committee has been formed by the EC, it has laid down certain norms to conduct admission tests (to six humanities streams).

The tests will now be conducted as per the stipulated norms… I have nothing to say in this matter,” Tripathi, who is also the Chancellor of JU, said. Tripathi was asked to comment about the decision of the EC to reintroduce admission tests to the six humanities subjects in undergraduate courses – English, Comparative Literature, Bengali, History, Political Science and Philosophy.

On JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das’s statement that he would ask Tripathi to relieve him and Pro-VC Pradip Ghosh of their responsibilities, the Governor said, “Let him (VC) come. I will take appropriate measure after talking to him and taking a view of the whole situation.” Entrance tests to the six arts subjects will be held on different dates from July 21 to July 25. Students would be admitted based on the 50:50 formula – equal weightage on marks obtained in admission tests and in board examination, a decision which had originally been taken at the June 27 EC meeting and subsequently scrapped, before been reintroduced. JU Registrar Chiranjib Bhattacharya has said no external experts will be involved in the admission process, which will be conducted by faculty members.