Nothing new in calling Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar: Thackeray

By: |
January 8, 2021 10:01 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said there was nothing new in referring to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar.

Maharshtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said there was nothing new in referring to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. His statement comes amid Congress’s stiff opposition to renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, after the elder son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

When asked about the criticism by Shiv Sena’s ruling allies Congress and NCP for referring to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar on the chief minister’s official Twitter handle, Thackeray asked, “What is new in that? We have been referring to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar for several years. “Aurangazebwas not secular. The word secular does not suit him,” he added.

The Shiv Sena president was speaking to reporters at his personal residence ‘Matoshree’ here after inducting two BJP leaders from Nashik into his party. Aurangabad, once the headquarters of the Dakkhan (Deccan) province in Mughal empire, derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Reacting to the chief minister’s remarks, state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, “Renaming a city brings no difference in the lives of the people. There is no development in it. We will convey our stand to the chief minister.”

In 1995, Shiv Sena had first demanded that Aurangabad be renamed as Sambhajinagar. A proposal to that effect was passed in the general body meeting of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in June 1995, which was challenged by a Congress corporator in the high court and later in the Supreme Court. Two days back, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in one of the tweets about cabinet decisions, had mentioned Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar.

However, Thorat had objected to it saying that the Directorate of Information and Publicity should not rename cities on its own and that it should remember that official work is a legal document.

