Nothing more anti-national than shutting down of democratic rights in Kashmir: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and said that millions of people were being ‘silenced’ in the name of ‘nationalism’.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at those who were accusing the Opposition of politicising the Jammu and Kashmir issue, saying that there is nothing more ‘political’ than shutting down of all democratic rights. Priyanka took to Twitter and said that it was the duty of every citizen to raise their voice against the clampdown in Kashmir and said that she would continue doing so.

“There is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so,” Priyanka tweeted on Sunday.

there is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

Heavy security forces have been deployed across Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated Article 370, a temporary provision that granted special status to J&K. On Saturday, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had been sent back from Srinagar airport after they landed to take stock of situation in the state.

A day after the incident, Priyanka took to Twitter and said that millions of people were being ‘silenced’ in the name of ‘nationalism’. Priyanka shared a video in which a woman is telling Rahul Gandhi about the hardships her family is facing. The video appears to have been shot when Rahul was on a flight to Srinagar. “How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of ‘Nationalism’,” she said in a tweet accompanying the video.

How long is this going to continue?This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of “Nationalism”. For those who accuse the opposition of ‘politicising’ this issue: https://t.co/IMLmnTtbLb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

On August 5, the government had scrapped the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir has also been bifurcated into 2 Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.