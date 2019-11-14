Noted mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passes away

Mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passed away on Thursday morning. He was 77.

Renowned mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passed away on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness. Singh breathed his last at his residence in Patna. He was 77.

According to media reports, Singh’s condition deteriorated in the morning. He was rushed to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Born on April 2, 1942, Singh was a resident of Basantpur in Bhojpur district.

He was suffering from schizophrenia for the last 40 years. He was shifted to PMCH last month. However, he was discharged following treatment.

