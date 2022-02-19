Noted journalist Ravish Tiwari passes away, PM, President condole untimely demise

Tiwari, 40, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2020. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his condolences to the family, saying that destiny has taken him away too soon. Paying tributes on Twitter, PM Modi said that he used to enjoy reading his reports and also interacted with him ‘periodically’.

PM Modi said that Ravish Tiwari was an ‘insightful and humble’ person. “Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his condolences to the departed soul. “For Ravish Tiwari, journalism was a passion, and he chose it over lucrative professions. He had an enviable knack for reporting and incisive commentary. His sudden and shocking demise silences a distinct voice in news media. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said President Kovind.

Chairman of the Express Group Viveck Goenka said, “Ravish’s was a rare, unique voice in our profession. Never once seeking the comfort of an echo chamber, he listened to all because he knew that was the best way and the only way to keep a finger on the nation’s political pulse and explain it to our readers and audiences.”

“We deeply mourn his loss. As a reporter and an editor, he led from the front. Ravish will live in his work which will be an enduring inspiration for the newsroom and beyond,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Raj Kamal Jha, Chief Editor, The Indian Express, said, “In the newsroom, each one of us has lost Ravish and one way to remember him is by keeping a little of Ravish alive in us, in the way he asked the hardest questions with respect and humility, both of his subjects and of ourselves.”

“Since that June morning in 2020 when he told me about the cancer diagnosis — his WhatsApp that night was ‘fluctuating fever, should be ok in a day or two’ — I became more aware of how much a privilege it was to work with him. His shoes cannot be filled but they shall sit in a very special corner of the newsroom for ever,” the IE report quoted the Chief Editor as saying.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes and expressed shock. “Shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Ravish Tiwari. He was a young, bright and professional journalist, full of life. My condolences to his family and friends. May God give them strength to bear the irreparable loss. Om Shanti,” said Shah.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh said, “Ravish Tiwari, a product of Navodaya Vidyalaya, IIT Mumbai & Oxford, was amongst the finest, scholarly & objective journalists. He’d been critical of me as Env Minister, but we were closest of friends. Just 4 days ago we had a long chat. Extremely saddened by his untimely demise (sic).”

The untimely demise of senior journalist Ravish Tiwari is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues from the newsroom. May God bless his soul.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Shri Ravish Tiwari was a gifted Journalist. His untimely demise is a big loss to the world of Journalism in India. May Ishwar impart strength to the bereaved Family, Friends & Admirers to bear with this huge loss. Om Shanti.”