Noted businessman and philanthropist Parthasarathy passes away at age 88

V Parthasarathy, who once operated South India’s largest single owner bus transport company, passed away in Chennai today, family sources said. He was 88. After graduating in Automobile Engineering from the UK, in 1957, Parthasarathy took over the management of Sri Sakthi Vilas Transport Corporation in the district.

The company had monopoly rights for several routes in the erstwhile Thanjavur district. The companyoperated buses in 34 different routes, carrying more than 15,000 passengers a day. The corporationwent on to become the largest single owner public transport establishment in South India. In 1972, the Tamil Nadu government, under the nationalisation move, took over the buses and branchoffices of Sathi Vilas.

The erstwhile Cholan Roadways Corporation (now TNSTC-Kumbakonam Unit) was formed utilising the branch offices of Sakthi Vilas. Parthsarathy who hailed from Porayar in the district, was not just a businessman but also a great philanthropist. His philanthropic activities include construction of hospitals, schools and bridges across rivers, offering scholarships for poor children, assistance for marriage in poor families and so on. He was also a great patron of sports and games.

A public speaker and prolific writer, Parthasarathy has written many self-improvement books.